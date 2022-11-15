Associated Banc Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 213.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,569,924.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,569,924.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,958 shares of company stock worth $21,039,048. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $387.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

