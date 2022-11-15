Associated Banc Corp Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,377,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,726,000 after purchasing an additional 147,345 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

