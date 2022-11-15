Associated Banc Corp Has $4.25 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,919 shares of company stock worth $1,319,395 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $185.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.