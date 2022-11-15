Associated Banc Corp Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.12% of Schneider National worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

