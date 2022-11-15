Associated Banc Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $188.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

