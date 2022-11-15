Associated Banc Corp Purchases 53,206 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Schneider National worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Schneider National Trading Up 2.1 %

SNDR opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

