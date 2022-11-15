Associated Banc Corp Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

