Associated Banc Corp Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 7.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Stryker by 287.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.4 %

SYK stock opened at $218.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.