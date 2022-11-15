Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARGGY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($16.80) to GBX 112 ($1.32) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $22.82.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

