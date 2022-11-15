Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 100,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

