Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asure Software Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 100,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.84.
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
