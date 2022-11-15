ATB Capital Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at ATB Capital to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.57.

TPZ stock opened at C$23.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.31 and a 52-week high of C$24.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$526,700.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

