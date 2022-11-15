Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Short Interest Update

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Athenex Stock Performance

Shares of ATNX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athenex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Strs Ohio increased its position in Athenex by 20.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 34.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 310,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Athenex by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Athenex during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

