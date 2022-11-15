ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in ATN International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the first quarter worth $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in ATN International by 84.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Price Performance

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -33.66%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

