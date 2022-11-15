AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,189 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE T traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 874,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

