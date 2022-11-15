AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

