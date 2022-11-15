Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

AUGG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Augusta Gold has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $115.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

