Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Boosted by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $223.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $198.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.