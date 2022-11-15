Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,150 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 2.1% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $27,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.48.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK traded up $8.61 on Tuesday, reaching $231.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.01. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

