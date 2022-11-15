Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.03 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $157.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.40 or 0.00079721 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00062422 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011917 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00023858 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001505 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005677 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,536,054 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
