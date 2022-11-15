Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $13.67

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.11 billion and approximately $165.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.67 or 0.00080626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00062543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00023741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,539,435 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

