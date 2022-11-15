AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 959,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,911. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $513.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.03.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
