Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

About Avid Technology

Shares of AVID stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

