Avista Co. (AVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 15th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 74.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avista to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,072,000 after purchasing an additional 142,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Avista by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,434,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avista by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

