Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXFOF remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

