Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXFOF remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.00.
About Axfood AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF)
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.