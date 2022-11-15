Axie Infinity Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $7.30 or 0.00043419 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $702.13 million and approximately $116.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,810.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021953 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00245409 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.21435472 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $163,539,343.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

