Axie Infinity Price Reaches $7.24 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $696.11 million and approximately $83.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.24 or 0.00042677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.21435472 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $163,539,343.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

