Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 306,700 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,341.69% and a negative return on equity of 182.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYLA. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

