Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Aziyo Biologics accounts for 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

