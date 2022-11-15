B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 23.2% in October

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Price Performance

Shares of B2Digital stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 10,284,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174,339. B2Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. The operates in two segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities. The B2 Fighting Series segment engages in the scheduling, organizing, producing, and marketing live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; selling of live event ticket and pay-per-view tickets; and provision of content media marketing services.

