B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 23.2% in October

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B2Digital Price Performance
Shares of B2Digital stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 10,284,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174,339. B2Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About B2Digital
