Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,226,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,208 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 14,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight



Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

