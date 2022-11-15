Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 39.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 6.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Progressive by 287.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.90. 97,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.