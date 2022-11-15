Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $5.30 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PEP traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.33. 69,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.33.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

