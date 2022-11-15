Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $13.94 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $13,937,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 26,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 156,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Increases Dividend

Shares of V stock traded up $5.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.20. The company had a trading volume of 213,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.88. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.