Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 330 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 2.7 %

S&P Global stock traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.