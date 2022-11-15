Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 74,522 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,522 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.32. The stock had a trading volume of 156,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The company has a market capitalization of $269.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

