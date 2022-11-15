Baader Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.77) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.84) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.68) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.21) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday.

Salzgitter Stock Up 2.3 %

SZG stock opened at €29.98 ($30.91) on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €18.99 ($19.58) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($50.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.42.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

