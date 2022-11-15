Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Oppenheimer

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.
BLZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.64. 64,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,645. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 3.96 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.80.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
