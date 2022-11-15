Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Lowered to $8.50 at Oppenheimer

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.20.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.64. 64,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,645. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 3.96 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Backblaze

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

