Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.17

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.17 and last traded at $115.80, with a volume of 3314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

