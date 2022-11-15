Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Up 2.6%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.22 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.10). Approximately 143,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 286,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.07).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Bakkavor Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £541.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.00.
Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.
Further Reading
