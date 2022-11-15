Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BCPT opened at GBX 88.91 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £623.72 million and a P/E ratio of 361.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.20. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 68.53 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.46). The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

