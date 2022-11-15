Balancer Market Cap Tops $249.80 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $249.80 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.51 or 0.00032547 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002747 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00585768 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.06 or 0.30511706 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000085 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,448,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,310,923 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
