Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.