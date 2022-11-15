Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Up to $19.51

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $20.90. Bandwidth shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 3,596 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Bandwidth Stock Up 14.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $564.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

