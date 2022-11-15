Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. 18,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,781. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

