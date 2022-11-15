Bank of Hawaii Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IVV stock traded up $5.46 on Tuesday, reaching $402.27. 138,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,867. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.82.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

