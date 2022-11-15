Bank of Hawaii Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 201,514 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in AT&T by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,500,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after buying an additional 101,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 65.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 83,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. 1,194,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

