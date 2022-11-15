Bank of Hawaii Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.38. The stock had a trading volume of 387,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.12. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $197.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

