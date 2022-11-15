Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.07. 147,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

