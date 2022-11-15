Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,057 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. 353,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,765,861. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.