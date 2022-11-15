Bank of Hawaii Sells 394 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $80,223,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. 116,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

